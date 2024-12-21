Matthews (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus the Islanders, according to TSN.

Matthews aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out for nine games in November in Friday's 6-3 win over Buffalo. He has amassed six goals and 12 points in 11 appearances since returning to the lineup. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Matthews is also questionable for Monday's matchup versus Winnipeg. John Tavares will probably center the top line during Matthews' absence, while Connor Dewar or Ryan Reaves could play against the Islanders on Saturday.