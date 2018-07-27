Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not forcing issue on contract talks
Matthews' camp has initiated contract talks with the Maple Leafs regarding an extension, though the prized pivot said "there is no rush," as his current deal does not expire until next summer, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Matthews has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. The phenom played a role in the Buds courting all-world center John Tavares -- who signed a seven-year, $11 million deal -- on the first day of the free-agency signing period, and there's a chance that the club wants to see how the two centers coexist before settling on new terms for Matthews. Selected first overall by the Leafs in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Matthews has recorded 74 goals, 58 assists and a plus-27 rating through his first 144 games at hockey's highest level. While Tavares is generally projected to be the higher fantasy draft pick, Matthews is not far behind.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Says 'no' to Worlds•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggles continue in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finishes season on 10-game, 14-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores two goals in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slated to return Thursday•
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...