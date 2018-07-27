Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not forcing issue on contract talks

Matthews' camp has initiated contract talks with the Maple Leafs regarding an extension, though the prized pivot said "there is no rush," as his current deal does not expire until next summer, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Matthews has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. The phenom played a role in the Buds courting all-world center John Tavares -- who signed a seven-year, $11 million deal -- on the first day of the free-agency signing period, and there's a chance that the club wants to see how the two centers coexist before settling on new terms for Matthews. Selected first overall by the Leafs in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Matthews has recorded 74 goals, 58 assists and a plus-27 rating through his first 144 games at hockey's highest level. While Tavares is generally projected to be the higher fantasy draft pick, Matthews is not far behind.