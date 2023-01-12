Matthews (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Matthews will miss a second straight game with the lingering injury. The 25-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday in Boston.
