Matthews (hand) won't practice Friday and is listed as day-to-day.
The league's leading goal scorer evidently sustained a hand injury in Toronto's last game against the Flames and will sit out Friday's practice as a result. Expect further clarification on Matthews' status to surface before Saturday's pivotal clash against Edmonton, which currently sits second behind Toronto in the North Division.
