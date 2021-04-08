Matthews collected a goal and an assist with five shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Montreal.

Matthews needed just 54 seconds to deposit his league-leading 28th goal of the year, circling the net with the puck and wrapping it far side past Montreal goalie Jake Allen. It was the fourth goal in the last three games for Matthews, who also assisted on Zach Hyman's game-winner midway through the third period. Matthews ranks fifth in the NHL scoring race with 46 points in 36 games and can add to that total Saturday against an Ottawa team that just yielded four points apiece to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.