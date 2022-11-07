Matthews recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Matthews cleared the puck to William Nylander, who knocked it down and then won a battle on the rush to score Toronto's third goal. The helper extended Matthews' point streak to four games (four goals, two assists). For the season, the star center has six tallies, seven helpers, 61 shots on net, 29 hits and eight PIM through 13 contests. This was the first game of the campaign that he's failed to record a shot on goal.