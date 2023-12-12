Matthews scored a goal on a season-high 11 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Matthews put the Leafs ahead 1-0 in the first period, finishing a feed from Mitchell Marner in the slot for his seventh power-play goal of the year. The 26-year-old Matthews now has five goals and seven points in his last five games following an uncharacteristic slump that saw him log just two points over seven games. He's up to 19 goals, tied with Nikita Kucherov for the league lead, and 28 points through 25 games this season.