Matthews provided a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Matthews earned the secondary helper on John Tavares' second goal of the game. The 23-year-old Matthews is up to 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) with 174 shots on net, a plus-13 rating and 46 hits through 42 contests.
