Matthews scored his second goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
The game between two star-studded lineups didn't live up to the hype, but Matthews held up his end with a tally early in the third period that tied the score at 1-1. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in five games to begin the season, which by Matthews' standards is a little off his usual pace.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Top line starting to roll•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lean, mean hockey machine•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Propels Leafs to comeback win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: On scoresheet with pair of points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lots of shots and big ice time•