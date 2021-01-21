Matthews scored his second goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

The game between two star-studded lineups didn't live up to the hype, but Matthews held up his end with a tally early in the third period that tied the score at 1-1. The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in five games to begin the season, which by Matthews' standards is a little off his usual pace.