Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Now top 10 in NHL goal scoring

Matthews scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Matthews is now a top-10 goal scorer overall, pretty good for a guy who missed several games to injury. Play him and forget about him. He's almost a point-per-game stud at just 20 years of age.

