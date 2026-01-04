Matthews scored two goals Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Matthews scored career goals No. 420 and 421 to become the leading goal scorer in Maple Leafs history, surpassing Hall of Famer Mats Sundin. He did it in 664 games compared to Sundin's 420 goals in 981 games. Matthews has five goals in his past two games, and he hit the 20-goal mark for the 10th straight season to become the fifth American player in NHL history to do that. Matthews also became the fifth active player to hit the 20-goal mark in his first 10 seasons. Who else is on that list? He joined stars Alex Ovechkin (20 from 2005-06 - 2024-25), Patrick Kane (13 from 2007-08 - 2019-20), Jonathan Toews (12 from 2007-08 - 2018-19) and John Tavares (11 from 2009-10 - 2019-20).