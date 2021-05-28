Matthews registered an assist, two shots on goal, seven hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Matthews picked up the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's second-period tally. Through five playoff contests, Matthews has four points, but he's only gotten on the scoresheet in two of the games. The superstar center has added 25 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating.