Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially activated

Matthews (shoulder) has been taken of injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with San Jose, per the NHL media site.

In the last step in the process, the Leafs activated Matthews in order to reinsert him into the lineup versus the Sharks. After 14 games on the sidelines, the all-star center will get his chance to end a five-game goalless streak that extends back to Oct. 13.

