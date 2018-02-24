Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially ruled out Saturday

Matthews (shoulder) will not play Saturday night against the Bruins, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports, citing Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock.

This was expected to be the case, as Matthews sustained an apparent right shoulder injury in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders. By sitting this one out, the offensive wunderkind should be afforded two full days of rest before the Maple Leafs go all out in preparing for Monday's battle with Tampa Bay.