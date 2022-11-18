Matthews (foot) is fine according to coach Sheldon Keefe, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews left practice early Friday after taking a shot off his foot, but there is no reason to worry that he will miss Saturday's game against Buffalo. Matthews has eight goals and 19 points in 18 games this season. Breathe a sigh of relief and keep him in your lineup.
