Matthews had a goal and an assist with two shots and two blocks in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Matthews lit the lamp for the third consecutive game when he opened the scoring 4:40 into the first period, depositing a Zach Hyman rebound for his league-leading 24th goal. Matthews added his assist six minutes later, ringing a shot off the post that Hyman cleaned up in the blue paint. Matthews will take a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Friday's rematch with the Jets.