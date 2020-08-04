Matthews tallied a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Matthews opened the scoring with four minutes left in the second period, driving the middle and re-directing a Zach Hyman feed for Toronto's first goal of the series. Matthews also set up Morgan Rielly's empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The 22-year-old superstar is coming off a regular season in which he set career highs for points (80) and goals (47) in only 70 games.