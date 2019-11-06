Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: One of each in win

Matthews recorded two points in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the KIngs.

Matthews' 12th goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner against the Kings. Thirty seconds after lighting the lamp himself, Matthews drew an assist on William Nylander's fourth goal of the campaign. Few in the game provide the nightly production that Matthews can, with the 22-year-old now at 18 points in 16 games.