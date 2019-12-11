Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Opens scoring Tuesday

Matthews tallied a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Matthews now has three goals on six shots in his last two games after a five-game scoring drought. The center is up to 19 goals, 34 points and 118 shots on goal in 32 contests this season. He's well on his way to a fourth 30-goal campaign, and he could realistically push for 40 markers by the year's end.