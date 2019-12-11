Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Opens scoring Tuesday
Matthews tallied a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Matthews now has three goals on six shots in his last two games after a five-game scoring drought. The center is up to 19 goals, 34 points and 118 shots on goal in 32 contests this season. He's well on his way to a fourth 30-goal campaign, and he could realistically push for 40 markers by the year's end.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snaps goal drought in big way•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Coach letting him play to strengths•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots 15th goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Shakes apple tree•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Just keeps putting up points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tied for second in league in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.