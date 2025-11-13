Matthews (lower body) will miss a pair of games, but his injury is not considered serious, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Matthews left Tuesday's tilt against Boston after a big hit, courtesy of the Bruins' Nikita Zadorov. Matthews will sit out Thursday against the Kings and Saturday in Chicago. Matthews has nine goals and 14 points in 17 games this season. John Tavares will move up the depth chart and center the top unit in Matthews' absence.