Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out a minimum of four weeks

Matthews (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Matthews, in 11 games this season, had tallied 16 points but was without one in his last four. His injury is certainly a big blow to Toronto's offensive arsenal, however, the signing of John Tavares this past offseason was made for, among other reasons, moments like this. With Matthews on the shelf, Tavares seems like the logical choice to absorb most of his minutes and on-ice responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs must continue trying to coax William Nylander back to Toronto as they prepare to be without Matthews for the next four weeks (and quite possibly longer).