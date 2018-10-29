Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out a minimum of four weeks
Matthews (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss a minimum of four weeks.
Matthews, in 11 games this season, had tallied 16 points but was without one in his last four. His injury is certainly a big blow to Toronto's offensive arsenal, however, the signing of John Tavares this past offseason was made for, among other reasons, moments like this. With Matthews on the shelf, Tavares seems like the logical choice to absorb most of his minutes and on-ice responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs must continue trying to coax William Nylander back to Toronto as they prepare to be without Matthews for the next four weeks (and quite possibly longer).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Drops off after monstrous start•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Season-long goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: League-leading nine goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.