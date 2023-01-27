Matthews will miss a minimum of three weeks with a sprained knee, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

This is horrible news for Matthews and the Maple Leafs, as the reigning two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner had seven goals in his last seven games, giving him 25 markers and 53 points in 47 contests on the season. Expect to see Pontus Holmberg move up the depth chart and center William Nylander while Michael Bunting should take over on the top power-play unit for Matthews.