Matthews (wrist) will not be available for Monday's contest against Edmonton, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Matthews will miss his second straight game after being deemed a game-time decision. It doesn't sound like it's a very serious injury, so he could be available for Wednesday's rematch with the Oilers. The 23-year-old has 18 goals and 31 points through 20 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Practices in limited fashion Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sidelined with wrist injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not practicing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Assists on both goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second straight four-point outing•