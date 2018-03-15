Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out again Thursday
Matthews (shoulder) did participate in practice Thursday, but he did so in a non-contact jersey and will miss the evening's contest against the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews will need to graduate to full contact before he's considered an option for the lineup. The fact that he's on the ice sheet for practice is a good sign, but his next opportunity to return now arrives Saturday against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs continue to get by without him but could really use their star pivot as the battle for playoff positioning down the stretch.
