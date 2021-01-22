Matthews will miss Friday's matchup with Edmonton due to an upper-body injury, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews is still considered day-to-day, so he could be back in time to face the Flames on Sunday. In five games this year, the 23-year-old center has registered two goals on 27 shots, three assists and 11 hits while averaging 23:24 of ice time. With the elite center unavailable, Alex Kerfoot figures to take on a top-six role alongside Ilya Mikheyev and Mitch Marner while Jason Spezza could move back to center.