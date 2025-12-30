Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out of action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils.
Matthews' injury, sustained Sunday versus the Red Wings, will end up costing him at least one game. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Jets. In Matthews' absence, look for John Tavares to move up to the first line, while Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton could also be set for increased minutes.
