Matthews is a late scratch for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh because of an illness, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Matthews has 23 goals and 35 points in 27 contests this season. His absence will disrupt his four-game goal-scoring streak in which he's recorded seven tallies and 10 points. Max Domi might serve in a top-six role during Matthews' absence while Pontus Holmberg will likely draw into the lineup after recalled from AHL Toronto earlier in the day.