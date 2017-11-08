Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out Wednesday

Matthews (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews was considered a game-time call for Monday's matchup with Vegas, but he was ultimately able to play in that contest, logging an assist and three shots on goal in 21:11 of ice time, so the box score indicates he wasn't limited at all against the Golden Knights. The 20-year-old pivot is reportedly just dealing with soreness, so the Maple Leafs are likely just being extra cautious with the face of their franchise. The 6-foot-3 American, who has racked up 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games this season, will hope to return to the lineup Friday against the Bruins.