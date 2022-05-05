Matthews dished out two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Matthews is the league's most prolific goal scorer, but he can also distribute. He was denied on all three of his shots in this one but raised his series point total to five (two goals, three assists) through two games. Game 3 will be Friday in Tampa Bay.
