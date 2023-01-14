Matthews (undisclosed) is participating in a full practice Saturday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Matthews has missed the last two games as he was also dealing with an illness. The 25-year-old center is on a five-game points streak in which he has three goals and seven points. Overall, Matthews has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.
