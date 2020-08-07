Matthews recorded a power-play helper and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3.

Matthews' assist came on a William Nylander goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Matthews has three points, 11 shots and an even plus-minus rating in the series so far. He'll be counted on to lead the offense in Friday's must-win Game 4.

