Matthews recorded a power-play helper and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3.
Matthews' assist came on a William Nylander goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Matthews has three points, 11 shots and an even plus-minus rating in the series so far. He'll be counted on to lead the offense in Friday's must-win Game 4.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: On scoresheet with pair of points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lots of shots and big ice time•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ready to play•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Big leap forward this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Campaign put on hold•