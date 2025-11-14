Matthews (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 11.

Matthews's placement on IR means he won't be in action for the Leafs' next two contests due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class center was rolling offensively with four goals and two assists in his last six contests. Still, Matthews is behind a point-per-game pace, something he hasn't done since his rookie campaign back in 2016-17 when he recorded 69 points in 82 regular-season contests.