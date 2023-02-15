Matthews (knee) will return to action versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Matthews is back in the lineup after missing the Leafs' previous five contests due to his knee injury. Prior to his absence, the world-class center racked up five goals and one assist in his previous six contests. In addition to retaking his place on the top line, Matthews should be back with the No. 1 power-play unit where he has tallied 18 of his 53 points this season.
