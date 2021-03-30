Matthews scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Matthews put the Leafs on top 2-1 at 11:08 of the first period, gathering a loose puck below the goal line and circling in front before roofing a shot past Mike Smith. It was Matthews' league-leading 23rd goal of the season, two better than Edmonton's Connor McDavid. Matthews had a chance to win the game early in overtime, but Smith stopped him from point-blank range and the Oilers potted the winner just eight seconds later. Matthews has goals in back-to-back contests and will take a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) into Wednesday's clash with Winnipeg.
