Matthews notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Matthews fed Mitchell Marner for the go-ahead goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Matthews has bounced back from a three-game drought with a goal and two helpers over his last two outings. For the season, the superstar center has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances.