Matthews picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

And with that, Matthews' point streak sits at 12 games (11 goals, five assists). It's clear Matthews has elevated his game into the next layer of the atmosphere -- he's faster and fitter, and now he's adjusting his game based on intense video work. Matthews drew not one, not two, but three defenders toward him behind the net and then fed a wide-open Mitch Marner in the slot on the Leafs' only goal. Not only is the big center on track for a Rocket Richard, but his name is already being whispered for the Hart. Matthews is a fantasy cornerstone.