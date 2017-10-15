Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak now at five games and eight points
Matthews scored two goals, including the winner, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal.
Matthews got the winner off in a fraction of a second and Carey Price was already on the way down as the puck ripped over his shoulder. Matthews is riding a five-game point streak (five goals, three assists) and is quickly showing the league that he is the kind of leader who can carry a squad, even at 20.
