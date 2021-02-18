Matthews tallied a goal on two shots Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Matthews extended his point streak to 14 games with his second-period goal, opening the scoring on a scorching one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. It was his NHL-leading 14th goal of the season -- three better than Vancouver's Brock Boeser -- and 10 of them have come at even strength. No one has been able to keep Matthews off the scoresheet since Ottawa pulled it off Jan. 15, the second game of the season.