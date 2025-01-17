Matthews scored twice on five shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Devils on Thursday.
One came on the power play. Matthews has put up points in 10 of his last 11 games (eight goals, seven assists), and he has 17 games and 17 assists in 31 games this season. Matthews' pace is quickening, which spells good things for your second half.
