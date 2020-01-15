Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Posts hat trick

Matthews recorded his first hat trick of the season with three goals, including one on the power play, on four shots in a 7-4 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.

As usual, the 22-year-old has been outstanding as of late with seven goals and an assist in his last five games. Over the last five weeks, Matthews now has 18 goals and 26 points in the last 17 games. Matthews is on pace to easily set a new career high in goals and maybe win the Richard Trophy. He has 34 goals and 57 points with a plus-19 rating in 47 games this season.