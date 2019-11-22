Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots 15th goal
Matthews scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Matthews struck in the third period, shaking off a two-game dry spell. The tally gave the center 15 goals and 28 points in 24 games. He's added 89 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating.
