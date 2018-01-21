Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots 20th in Saturday's win

Matthews scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

He also supplemented his fantasy value on the night with four shots and a plus-1 rating, snapping a four-game scoring drought in the process. Matthews now has 20 goals and 35 points through 38 games, and the 20-year-old could be gearing up for a big second half as the focal point of a potent Maple Leafs offense.