Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots 20th in Saturday's win
Matthews scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
He also supplemented his fantasy value on the night with four shots and a plus-1 rating, snapping a four-game scoring drought in the process. Matthews now has 20 goals and 35 points through 38 games, and the 20-year-old could be gearing up for a big second half as the focal point of a potent Maple Leafs offense.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets two goals in losing effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores winner in return to action•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back in action•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will travel with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Doesn't practice with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...