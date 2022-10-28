Matthews scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Matthews was due -- he'd gone five games without a goal, a drought he last endured in April of last season. The center's goal was a big one, as it tied the game at 3-3 in the third period. The 25-year-old is up to two tallies, five assists, 40 shots, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight contests this season. One of the game's best at lighting the lamp, Matthews should get back to his explosive ways eventually, with Thursday perhaps a launchpad for that.