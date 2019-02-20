Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots goal Tuesday
Matthews scored a goal during Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
Matthews redirected Nikita Zaitsev's pass into the net with his foot to notch his 28th goal of the season. Despite missing 14 contests, Matthews remains on pace to match his career high of 40 goals, which he posted through 82 games during his rookie campaign.
