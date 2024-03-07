Matthews scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Sabres.

With less than a minute remaining in the extra frame, Mitchell Marner took the puck behind the Buffalo net and found Matthews in the slot for a one-timer. That ended a two-game drought for the NHL's goal-scoring leader, which is the longest the 26-year-old has gone without lighting the lamp since late November. Matthews has delivered 14 goals and 22 points in 15 games since the All-Star break, and he's pulled away in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 54 goals in 61 games on the season -- nine tallies ahead of second-place Sam Reinhart.