Matthews scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the second period, and added the game-winning goal on the power play in the third. The 23-year-old extended his league lead in goals -- he has 27 tallies, 46 points, 148 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 11 power-play points through 36 appearances this season.