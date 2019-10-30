Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots three points versus Capitals
Matthews scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Capitals on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old is off to a terrific start, as he looks to stay healthy and return to the 40-goal plateau this season. Matthews has the scoring part down to reach that goal with already 11 goals and 16 points in only 14 games. Including his pair of scores Tuesday, Matthews is up to a 19.3 shooting percentage. While that's high, it's not completely out of whack for him, as he owns a career shooting percentage well above 15 percent and he posted an 18.2 shooting percentage in 2017-18. Matthews is beating goaltenders and getting shots on net at a high rate, which is a combination owners should absolutely love.
