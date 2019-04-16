Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Power-play monster
Matthews found the scoresheet twice Monday, scoring a goal and tallying an assist in a 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3. Toronto now leads the series 2-1.
After being held off the scoresheet in the first two games, Matthews broke out in a big way, recording a pair of points on the power play Monday night. All game, the Bruins struggled to contain No. 34 at even strength, and the visitors had even more trouble accounting for Matthews on the penalty kill. Heading into Game 4, the Bruins will need to do a better job slowing the 21-year-old down, but we're sure Matthews has other ideas.
