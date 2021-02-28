Matthews (wrist) took the ice for Sunday's practice but skated with the extras and didn't take any hard shots, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews is trending in the wrong direction after missing Saturday's win over the Oilers. The 23-year-old may have another practice session Monday to prove that he's ready to go, but the Maple Leafs could exercise caution with their franchise player. If he misses a second straight game, John Tavares will center the top line once again.