Matthews (knee) wore a regular jersey during Tuesday's practice, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
The fact that Matthews was a full participant in Tuesday's practice suggests he could be cleared to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks. Check back for confirmation on Matthews' status prior to puck drop against Chicago.
